Russian politician sees no place for EU in evolving world order

SOFIA, October 14. /TASS/. While the new world order may take root in the special strategic relations between Russia and the United States or the Chinese global management initiative, the European Union in its present-day form has no place in it, Sergey Baburin, a Russian politician, researcher and public activist, told TASS.

"The unipolar world has collapsed and will not be rebuilt, and it’s hard to say how the situation will unfold. Whether an attempt to put the China-proposed, Russia-supported global management initiative into practice will perhaps be made, or the special strategic relationship between Russia and the United States will develop, there is no place for the European Union in the global world order anyway. All the more so that the EU positions itself as an adversary to the Russian Federation," argued Baburin, who took part in a forum titled "Eighty Years after the Yalta and Potsdam Conferences," in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The forum was attended by researchers, diplomats, politicians, public activists and reporters from Bulgaria, Russia, China, Serbia, and other countries. Among other topics, the two-day event discussed lessons learned from WWII, the UN’s contribution to global development, the role of civil society in forming the new world order, regional associations and formats as a basis for a system of trust, security and global progress.

The international conference was organized by the Federation for Friendship with the peoples of Russia and the CIS, a Sofia-based NGO, and the Slavyani Foundation with support from the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria.