Western refusal from diplomacy blocks its place at Ukraine talks — ambassador

BRUSSELS, October 14. /TASS/. The space for diplomacy in the Euro-Atlantic region has shrunk to the minimum because of the NATO countries’ refusal of any dialogue, which makes their claim to a place at the negotiating table on the Ukrainian issue unfounded, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar told TASS in an interview.

"The space for diplomacy has shrunk to the minimum in the Euro-Atlantic region. The reason is exclusively the unwillingness of our so-called partners – both NATO and Belgium – to engage in constructive dialogue, rather than merely trading grievances and accusations," the diplomat stressed. "There are no serious discussions within NATO, even behind closed doors. The alliance has completely switched to the language of verbal and military threats. In turn, the Belgian authorities have taken a path that hinders interactions by limiting contacts outside the Foreign Ministry to the maximum extent possible," Gonchar added.

Baseless grievances

The ambassador called this course of action "extremely damaging," saying that it "causes the most harm to Europe itself by bringing the security situation on the continent to an impasse."

"Ukraine is the clearest example. The collective West refuses to treat Russia as an equal. They are escalating the conflict with irresponsible rhetoric and by supplying arms to the Kiev regime. At the same time, they are voicing groundless grievances about having a place at the negotiating table. If we observe carefully, we’ll see that the West uses this same approach, albeit with different nuances, in almost every area of international politics," Gonchar concluded.