Kiev lacks infrastructure for launch of US-made Tomahawk missiles — senior Russian MP

ST. PETERSBURG, October 6. /TASS/. Kiev lacks the required infrastructure for the launch of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, but this does not mean that it may not be provided in the future, Chairman of the Defense Committee in the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) Andrey Kartapolov said on Monday.

"The Tomahawk is a complex system, and it cannot be operated easily. The presence of necessary infrastructure in Ukraine for the launch of Tomahawks is not confirmed at present. However, this does not mean that they [Western countries] may not supply it," the senior Russian lawmaker said, responding to a question from TASS.

No weapons delivered to Kiev can change the situation on the battlefield and Russia will react to any changes, he said.

"It is not necessary today to respond to any strike, and there are a lot of asymmetric methods to let people who commit such a serious mistake know that they are wrong. We can always do that," he said.

US Vice President JD Vance stated on September 28 that the Washington administration was considering providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to European allies for a subsequent transfer to Ukraine. According to him, the final decision on the matter will be made by US President Donald Trump. The US web portal Axios reported on September 26 that in the past, Trump rejected the request for the shipments of Tomahawk cruise missiles for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that Tomahawk missiles "cannot be used" without the direct involvement of US military personnel and this would mean a qualitatively new stage of escalation in relations between Russia and the United States.