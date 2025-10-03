UNSC needs to be adapted to present-day global realities — Russian diplomat

GENEVA, October 3. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council needs to be adapted to the present-day international realities, with new centers of power emerging in the global South, Russian Permanent Representative to the Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov told TASS.

In his words, Russia "insists that the UN Security Council requires reform to adjust it to the new international realities," such as the establishment of a "fairer multipolar world order and the emergence of new centers of power, including in the global South."

"The reform is to lead, first of all, to the expanded presence of countries of the global majority from Africa and Latin America in the Council," Gatilov said. "And no additional seats, especially permanent seats, should be allocated to representatives of the collective West. This is out of the question, since they already enjoy a considerable representation in the Security Council, as permanent members too."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on September 16 that reforming the Security Council makes sense, as its current composition does not reflect today's situation in the world, but rather reflects the realities of 1945, creating problems with legitimacy and effectiveness. He added that he "sympathizes" with proposals, particularly from France and Britain to limit veto power, especially in situations of massive human rights violations.