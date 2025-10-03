Russian air defenses destroy 20 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over country’s regions

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over various regions of Russia overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Starting from 23:00 p.m. on October 2 and until 7:00 a.m. Moscow time [from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.], on-duty air defense assets destroyed and intercepted 20 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: nine UAVs in the airspace over the Black Sea, four UAVs over the Voronezh Region, three UAVs over the Belgorod Region, three UAVs over the Republic of Crimea and one UAV over the Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.