Russia withstood sanctions that might break coalition of countries — Putin

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russia demonstrated the highest resilience to Western sanctions that might break an entire coalition of countries, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Russia showed the highest resilience, the ability to withstand the highest outside pressure that may break not merely an individual country but the whole coalition of states. We feel in this regard the pride for Russia, our citizens and our armed forces," the head of state said.

The Western countries euphemistically call sanctions its punitive measures against Russia, Putin noted.

"Russia is the absolute record holder by the quantity and the scope of punitive measures introduced against us, which are euphemistically called sanctions - 30 or may be even more various restrictions. So what, did they get their way? I think there is no need to explain to attendees here that these efforts failed completely," the Russian leader said.