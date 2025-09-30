TASS FACTBOX. On September 30, Russia celebrates the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Zaporozhye Region, and Kherson Region with Russia. This date was established on September 28, 2023, in accordance with amendments to the federal law On Days of Military Glory and Memorable Dates in Russia. It has been celebrated annually since 2023. On this day in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions signed international agreements on the accession of these regions to Russia.

Proclamation of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in 2014

Following the 2014 coup d'etat in Ukraine, orchestrated by supporters of European integration, the population of the country's southeastern regions, primarily Russian-speaking, refused to recognize the new authorities. Mass protests erupted in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. A people's militia was formed. Clashes between the Ukrainian army and nationalist groups with militia units escalated into a full-scale military standoff, involving heavy armored vehicles and aircraft.

On April 7, 2014, the republican People's Council declared the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic. On April 27, the Lugansk People's Republic was proclaimed at a rally in Lugansk. On May 11 of that year, referendums on the status of the republics were held in Donbass, with 89.7% of votes in the Donetsk Region and 96.2% in the Lugansk Region cast for self-determination. On May 12, 2014, the state sovereignty of the people's republics was proclaimed.

Situation in Donbass in 2014-2022

The armed conflict in Donbass lasted eight years, during which approximately 14,000 people were killed, and many became refugees and internally displaced persons. Kiev imposed a complete economic blockade on Donbass.

With the mediation of the OSCE, Russia, Germany, and France, a peace settlement and ceasefire plan (the Minsk Agreements) was agreed upon in September 2014 and February 2015. One of the provisions of the agreement was the requirement to adopt a law on the special status of Donbass. However, the conflict resolution process reached an impasse due to Kiev's refusal to implement the political part of the Minsk Agreements. The Ukrainian side deliberately delayed negotiations throughout, including under President Pyotr Poroshenko (2014-2019; listed by Rosfinmonitoring as a person involved in extremist activity or terrorism) and after Vladimir Zelensky came to power in 2019 (his term expired in 2024). Meanwhile, Kiev accused Moscow of interfering in the conflict on behalf of the self-proclaimed republics.

Escalation in 2022, beginning of special military operation

In the fall of 2021, the situation in Donbass deteriorated. At Kiev's request, Western countries began increasing military aid to Ukraine, including the supply of lethal weapons. Representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics regularly reported artillery shelling along the entire line of engagement.

On February 17, 2022, both republics were subjected to the Ukrainian forces’ massive bombardment. The OSCE mission confirmed a sharp increase in the intensity of hostilities along the frontline. Evacuation of the regions' population to heartland Russia began, with Russian authorities guaranteeing temporary asylum and assistance to the refugees. Mobilization was declared in the DPR and LPR.

On February 21, the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to the Russian president for the recognition of the DPR and LPR’s independence. That same day, after an extended meeting with members of the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. The Russian leader demanded that the Ukrainian authorities immediately cease hostilities in Donbass, emphasizing that otherwise, Kiev would be held responsible for any further bloodshed.

On the evening of February 23, 2022, the DPR and LPR reported shelling of populated areas by the Ukrainian forces with heavy artillery, mortars, grenade launchers, and small arms. The republics’ leaders appealed to Russia for help in repelling Kiev's aggression. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine.

During the operation, the territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions came under the control of Russian troops, where military-civil administrations (MCA) were established.

Referendums in 2022

From September 23 to 27, 2022, referendums on the issue of joining the Russian Federation were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and in the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. The overwhelming majority was in favor of joining Russia: 99.23% of voters in the DPR (with a turnout of 97.51%), 98.42% in the LPR (with a turnout of 94.15%), 93.11% in Zaporozhye (with a turnout of 85.4%), and 87.05% in the Kherson Oblast (with a turnout of 76.86%). The residents of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions also voted in favor of seceding from Ukraine and forming independent states (on September 29, 2022, the Russian president signed decrees recognizing their independence).

On September 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement emphasizing that the referendums were held in full compliance with international law on self-determination, as defined by the UN Charter, the 1966 International Covenants on Human Rights, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act of the CSCE, and the July 22, 2010 opinion of the International Court of Justice on Kosovo, which "confirmed that the unilateral declaration of independence by part of a state does not violate any norm of international law."

Following the referendum results, the leaders of the DPR and LPR, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and the heads of the military-civilian administrations of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Yevgeny Balitsky and Vladimir Saldo, addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request for admission of the regions into the Russian Federation as new constituent entities.

Regions’ accession to Russia

On September 30, 2022, a signing ceremony for international treaties on the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to the Russian Federation took place in the St. George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. The new regions retained their status as republics and regions, as well as their names, within Russia. Russian was declared the official language of the DPR and LPR. On October 2, 2022, Russia’s Constitutional Court upheld the international treaties as consistent with the Russian Constitution.

On October 3, 2022, the State Duma ratified the documents and adopted federal constitutional laws on the accession of the new regions to Russia. On October 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws ratifying the treaties on the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to the Russian Federation as its new constituent entities, as well as the corresponding federal constitutional laws (the documents entered into force on October 5). The current heads of the republics and regional municipalities - Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Yevgeny Balitsky, and Vladimir Saldo, respectively - were appointed acting heads of the new constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

In September 2023, the first legislative bodies were elected in four regions. On September 23 of that year, regional legislators, acting on the nomination of the Russian president, elected the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. They were appointed acting heads of the regions: Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Yevgeny Balitsky, and Vladimir Saldo, respectively.