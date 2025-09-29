MOSCOW September 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,560 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,560 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops, three tanks and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 290 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 515 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 295 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 70 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Khrapovshchina, Andreyevka and Alekseyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Varvarovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kolodeznoye, Boldyrevka, Petrovka and Staroverovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Konstantinovka, Berestok and Ilyinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 290 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and nine ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 515 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk and Rubezhnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 515 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 295 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orly and Privolye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 295 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Tyaginka, Sadovoye and Vesyoloye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 70 Ukrainian army personnel, five motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia strikes Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprise, army deployment sites over past day

Russian troops struck a Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprise and army deployment sites in nearly 150 areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an aircraft repair enterprise and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 147 Ukrainian UAVs, four HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense systems shot down 147 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two guided aerial bombs, three Neptune long-range missiles and 147 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 87,277 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,291 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple rocket launchers, 30,044 field artillery guns and mortars and 42,869 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.