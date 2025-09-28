Forty-one Ukrainian drones destroyed in Russian regions over night

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed forty-one Ukrainian drones over the past night, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"During the past night of September 28, air defenses on duty destroyed 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles: twelve in the Kursk Region, ten in the Bryansk Region, eight in the Belgorod Region, four in the Tula Region, three in the Yaroslavl Region, two in the Rostov Region and one in each of Novgorod and Samara Regions," the ministry said.