MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have liberated Derilovo and Mayskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as Stepovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The battlegroup West liberated the settlement of Derilovo in the Donetsk People's Republic. <...> The battlegroup South improved its frontline positions and liberated the settlement of Mayskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. <...> The battlegroup East continued to advance into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Stepovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,535 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day. The statement said that Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out up to 175 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated up to 230 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to up to 295 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 475 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed up to 285 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 75.

Russian air defenses also shot down two Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 131 drones in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said. According to its statement, since the start of the special military operation, a total of 667 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 86,900 drones, 631 anti-aircraft missile systems, 25,261 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple launch rocket systems, 29,985 field artillery guns and mortars, and 42,715 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.

In addition, Russian servicemen destroyed Ukrainian substations used to provide rail transport of weapons and equipment to combat zones in Donbass over the past 24 hours.

"The Russian Armed Forces destroyed substations used to transport Ukrainian weapons and military equipment by rail to combat zones in Donbass, as well as storage and launch sites for long-range drones and temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the Russian military liberated 1.1 square kilometers of territory near the Kleban-Byk reservoir in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past 24 hours, as well as defeated five Ukrainian brigades near Seversk, Konstantinovka, Dronovka, Berestok, Druzhkovka, Pleshcheyevka, and Fyodorovka.

Meanwhile, Russian assault units in Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic continue to destroy scattered groups of Ukrainian fighters, the Defense Ministry concluded.