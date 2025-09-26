Trust in elections rising, especially among young voters — CEC chairwoman

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Confidence in elections and their conduct is rising, particularly among young people, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova stated during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) conducted post-election studies and surveys. <…> Trust in the elections themselves and in the organization quality is increasing. What is especially encouraging is the growing trust in elections and the system’s work among young people, particularly in the 18-24 age group. This is very gratifying and shows that our efforts with youth are not in vain," Ella Pamfilova noted.

The CEC chairwoman also highlighted that this year’s elections saw a record number of requests for remote electronic voting. "Despite all the communication difficulties caused by drones, we had a record number of applications: remote electronic voting took place in 24 regions, with over 1.7 million applications and a turnout of 90.5%," Pamfilova said.

She emphasized that despite communication disruptions, there were no technical failures. "Such a high number of applications and the desire to vote also indicate rising popularity and confidence," the CEC chairwoman concluded.

During the Single Voting Day, over 5,000 electoral campaigns were held in 81 regions across the country, filling approximately 47,000 deputy mandates and elected positions. Over the three-day voting period, 26 million voters cast their ballots in Russia.