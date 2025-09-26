Putin, Lukashenko begin meeting in Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have begun their meeting in the Kremlin, a TASS correspondent reported.

It is planned that the two leaders will discuss the entire range of regional and bilateral relations. Lukashenko said that he will convey to Putin certain messages from the US side.

The Belarusian leader arrived in Russia yesterday on a two-day visit. Yesterday he, together with Putin and his other colleagues, attended the events of the World Atomic Week in Moscow.