Russia expects to continue cooperation with Pacific Ocean states — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Russia expects to continue cooperation with island states of the Pacific Ocean, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov took part in the "Russia - Small Island States of the South Pacific" Meeting held on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, the top Russian diplomat met with the foreign ministers of Vanuatu, Tonga, Marshall Islands and Nauru.

"I’m very glad about the opportunity to meet in this format, bringing together Russia and island states of the Pacific Ocean, which is important for us. Lately, this dialogue mechanism has proven itself as a sought-after and efficient platform to exchange opinions both on bilateral contacts and pressing issues of the regional and global agenda," Lavrov said.

"I expect that our today’s meeting will allow to outline future ways for our contacts," the minister added.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed practical cooperation in energy, fishing, agriculture, tourism and education.

They also "exchanged opinions on pressing international issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region and the world in general."

Besides, the participants of the talks "reaffirmed their readiness to boost cooperation on a broad range of issues of bilateral concern.".