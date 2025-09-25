Russia rejects all accusations regarding drones’ incident in Denmark — embassy

STOCKHOLM, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Denmark has dismissed and called absurd recent allegations about Russia’s alleged involvement in the Scandinavian country’s latest drones’ incident.

"The Russian side flatly rejects absurd allegations about [its alleged] role in the incidents," the Russian diplomatic mission announced on its Telegram channel.

The Russian Embassy in Denmark also slammed the current situation as a "staged provocation."

On September 23, the Copenhagen Airport ground control services informed TASS about the temporary closure of the air harbor. Reuters news agency reported later, citing Danish police, that the airport eventually resumed operations, but the air harbor had to divert at least 31 flights due to the possible threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Danish police also stated that it had no information about possible UAV operators.

On September 25, according to Reuters, the Aalborg Airport in Denmark temporarily halted operations and redirected three flights to other airports in the country due to the threat of unidentified UAVs.