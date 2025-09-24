Russia continues special military op for sake of country’s present, future — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia continues to pursue its special military operation in order to ensure the country’s secure present and future, for generations to come, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC.

"We continue our special military operation in order to safeguard our interests and to achieve the goals that Supreme Commander-in-Chief and our country’s President Putin outlined at the very beginning. And we are doing so both for our country’s present and future, for many generations to come," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov stressed that in order to ensure the Russians’ interests, it is necessary to address the underlying causes of the Russia-Ukraine conflict as Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly tried to accomplish.