No clarity for now when more Putin-Trump talks may take place — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. No specific date for more talks between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has been determined, the Russian leader's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has told the media.

"There is no clear understanding yet about the date of the next contact between the two presidents," he stated.

Peskov also responded to a question about whether Washington had responded through any channels to Putin's statements regarding the fate of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

"We heard statements yesterday from my White House counterpart that President Trump would personally comment on this matter," Peskov explained.

The day before, Putin stated at a meeting with the Security Council that Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the quantitative limitations set out in the START Treaty for one year after its expiration in February 2026. However, he emphasized that this measure is only viable if Washington reciprocates.

The New START Treaty set caps on intercontinental ballistic missiles, some other missiles, and nuclear warheads for Russia and the United States. In February 2023, Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty, but not withdrawing from it altogether.