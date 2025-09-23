Moscow advocates for upholding UN Charter, its core functions — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia believes that maintaining the UN Charter as the primary source of international law is vital, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov told TASS.

"An absolute priority for Russia is preserving the UN Charter’s role as the main source of international law, a universal 'code of conduct' for member states. The principles enshrined in this founding document must be strictly adhered in their entirety, coherence, and indivisible interconnection. This will enable the global majority to effectively counter the misleading notion of a rules-based world order, which seeks to replace international law with norms crafted in closed-door settings to serve the interests of the Western minority," he stressed.

Logvinov noted that Russia’s primary objective during the UN General Assembly’s anniversary session is to restore the organization’s role as a key component for multilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges amid the emerging multipolar world order. "Its unique representation, legitimacy, and breadth of authority create the necessary conditions for this," the diplomat added.

"A categorical priority for us will be adapting the UN to changing geopolitical realities," he continued. "At the same time, any transformations must be rational and aimed at enhancing the organization’s effectiveness and efficiency. Our fundamental position is that reforms should maintain the intergovernmental nature of the UN and strictly adhere to the principle of division of labor among its principal bodies."

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly began on September 9. During the high-level week from September 23 to 27, as well as on September 29, general debates will take place, with speeches expected from 193 delegations.