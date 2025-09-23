New START Treaty discussed in general at Putin-Trump talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The New START Treaty was discussed at talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The issue was discussed in general at [Putin-Trump] talks in the context that <…> we are actually on the brink of a situation where we can be left without any bilateral regulation on strategic stability and security," the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

The expiration of the treaty "is fraught with major risks in terms of the global situation," Peskov added. "Though this idea has been repeatedly mentioned, it was never discussed in detail," he concluded.

At a meeting of the Security Council on Monday, Putin stated that Russia is prepared to continue observing the core tenets of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for one year after it expires in February 2026. Russia’s continued adherence to the treaty’s limits hinges on whether "the United States does the same," the president emphasized.