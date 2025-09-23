Putin did not pre-notify Trump about New START extension — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not share his idea of extending the New START Treaty with US leader Donald Trump in advance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has informed.

"No, [those initiatives] were not pre-arranged [with the Americans]," Peskov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

At a meeting of the Security Council on Monday, Putin stated that Russia is prepared to continue observing the core tenets of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for one year after it expires in February 2026. Russia’s continued adherence to the treaty’s limits hinges on whether "the United States does the same," the president emphasized.