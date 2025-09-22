Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 13 times over past day

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 13 times over the past 24 hours, 10 people, including a child, were wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, 13 shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered," the statement said. "We have information about 10 wounded civilians, including a child born in 2022."

According to the statement, 15 munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine in the direction of Gorlovka and Donetsk in the DPR. Seventeen houses and 10 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.