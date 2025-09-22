Putin shares positive assessment of recent Russian election — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has provided a highly positive assessment of the election recently conducted in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"The president shared his view [of the recent voting process], including at a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions. He gave a highly positive assessment of the election itself. That was also discussed last week," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

On September 18, the Russian head of state met with the leaders of Duma factions in a session also attended by speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, and first deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergey Kiriyenko.

Putin told participants at the Thursday meeting in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow how he evaluated the results of Single Voting Day. Efforts to achieve success in the special military operation and improve the country’s demographic situation were also discussed.

Russia held elections for regional and local offices as part of Single Voting Day (SVD) in 81 Russian federal constituencies from September 12 to September 14. The procedure also included direct elections of the heads of 20 subjects of the Russian Federation and deputies of 11 regional legislative assemblies. Voters were able to cast ballots online in 24 regions, and Moscow conducted electronic voting on its own platform.