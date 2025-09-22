LUGANSK, September 22. /TASS/. Over the past week, the Ukrainian army suffered losses of nearly 4,500 soldiers and foreign mercenaries in battles along the lines of the Lugansk People’s Republic, with the greatest damage to the enemy inflicted by Battlegroup West, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"An analysis of the course of the special military operation along the LPR lines over the past week. <…> The losses of Ukrainian armed formations in the areas of responsibility of Battlegroups North, South and West during the reporting period amounted to approximately 4,450 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, an increase of 110 compared to the previous reporting period. The greatest damage to enemy manpower was inflicted in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West," he said, analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert added that over the week, the Russian army also destroyed 8 tanks, 50 field artillery pieces, 84 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, 103 ammunition, fuel, and materiel depots, as well as over 350 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian forces.