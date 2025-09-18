Kremlin says preparations for Putin’s Q&A session underway

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin has launched preparations for a direct Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced at a news briefing.

"As regards the Direct Line, it will be combined with the president’s big annual press conference this year," Peskov specified.

Peskov recalled that the direct line will be held in December. "We will notify you of the date later. We are launching preparations," he confirmed.

On September 17, Putin instructed the government and his administration to begin preparations for the session. The previous event, titled Year-end Recap with Vladimir Putin, was held on December 19, 2024. It was the third time this format had been used, after first being introduced in 2020. Initially, the Q&A and the press conference were held separately, with Putin’s first televised live Q&A broadcast taking place in 2001.