CEC chief lauds successful elections in Russia

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Successful elections are a guarantee of Russia's stability, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said, summing up the results of the single voting day.

"I’d like to once again thank our colleagues in all our regions. I’d like to thank my CEC colleague, to thank all of our employees who spent a lot of sleepless nights compiling all this information. Lots of thanks to our partners, journalists, observers for the teamwork in the interests of our Russia, our voters, in the interests of strengthening and developing the country. Because if elections are held smoothly, this means that the situation in the country is stable," she said.

The single voting day was held in 81 Russian regions on September 12-14. Twenty regions elected their governors and eleven regions elected their legislatures. E-voting was organized in 24 regions. Apart from that, e-voting to elect governors of 19 regions was organized at extraterritorial polling stations in Moscow.