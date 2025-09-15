Elections in Russia deemed successful, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The single voting day in Russia was judged a success, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, responding to a question by TASS.

"Elections were successful overall," he said.

The Kremlin official recommended to take a look at statements by the Interior Ministry and the Central Election Commission. "According to their statements, no significant violations that could have impacted election results have been registered," he noted.

In 2025, the single voting day took place in 81 of Russia’s 89 constituent entities on September 12-14. Twenty regions were electing governors directly, one region was electing its governor through parliament, while 11 regions were holding elections of their legislators. Remote electronic voting on a federal platform was organized in 24 regions. Moscow also opened polling stations for the governor elections in the 19 regions where electronic voting was held.