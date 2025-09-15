MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The strong electoral performance of the current regional leaders reflects a clear consolidation of society around President Vladimir Putin and his team, according to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Overall, many elected governors achieved remarkably high results," Peskov remarked. "This, of course, signifies the continued unity of our society and the public’s support for the policies championed by the president and his team."

Peskov remarked that "those backed by the head of state achieved impressive results."

The single voting day in 2025 took place from September 12 to 14 across 81 regions of Russia. During this period, direct gubernatorial elections were conducted in 20 regions, while one region held its head of region election through parliamentary vote. Legislative assembly deputies were elected in 11 regions. Additionally, remote electronic voting was organized via the federal platform in 24 regions. Extraterritorial polling stations were established in Moscow for the elections of governors in 19 regions, utilizing the city's electronic voting platform.