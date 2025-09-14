Russia’s enemies 'probing vulnerabilities' ahead of parliamentary polls in 2026 — CEC

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s enemies "are probing vulnerabilities" ahead of the elections to the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, in 2026, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said.

"Our enemies are already preparing [to the elections to the State Duma]. We see this, we are keeping an eye on this," she said, adding by attacking the CEC web resources they "are probing vulnerabilities to be targeted in 2026."

According to Pamfilova, Russia’s enemies are "smart, cynical, sophisticated, and brash." "That is why they are getting prepared and so are we," she added.