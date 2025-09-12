Kremlin attributes Poland’s border closure over drills to emotional overload

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The statements and actions taken by the European countries, including Poland’s decision to close its border with Belarus amid the Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 drills, look like an emotional overload, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, such exercises always attract attention of the border states. Under normal conditions of constructive, peaceful, and friendly coexistence, representatives of the neighboring countries always had the opportunity to observe these exercises. There was such a practice. Now, when Western Europe is taking a hostile position towards us, naturally, this all results in similar emotional overloads from these countries," Peskov said.

He said that Russia never threatened anyone, including European states.

The Zapad 2025 drills began on Friday night, September 12, and will continue until September 16. The exercises focus on employing troop formations to strengthen the military security of the Union State. Personnel will rehearse repelling air strikes, countering enemy sabotage units, and planning the use of nuclear weapons, along with testing Russia’s latest Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile system.