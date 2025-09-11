SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. During a press conference following a strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shared insights into the recent Russian-American discussions. He noted that representatives from the Arab Gulf states engaged actively in assessing the current geopolitical landscape.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine and exchanged our evaluations of recent developments, including the outcomes of the Russian-American talks," Lavrov stated. "There is a clear desire from the United States to understand the underlying causes of this conflict and to promote a resolution model aimed at addressing these root issues."

Lavrov also highlighted concerns regarding the Kiev regime's legislative efforts to ban the use of the Russian language. He expressed appreciation for the balanced stance maintained by Gulf nations throughout the Ukrainian crisis, acknowledging their consistent support.

The Gulf Cooperation Council, comprising Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, aims to enhance regional cooperation across various sectors and to forge unified positions on key international and regional issues. The strategic dialogue between Russia and the GCC was initiated in 2011, fostering dialogue and collaboration among these partners.