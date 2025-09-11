{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia ready to assist effort to normalize ties of Iran, Gulf states

The Russian Foreign Minister said the sides discussed the situation in the Gulf region

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist the effort aimed at normalizing the relations between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue meeting.

"We discussed the situation in the Gulf region. We are interested in initiatives that are being discussed within the Cooperation Council to stabilize the situation there, including to normalize relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Lavrov said.

"We are ready to support these efforts to the extent the sides find convenient," he added.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Lavrov
Ukraine crisis
Lavrov discusses talks with US on Ukraine with colleagues from Arabian Peninsula countries
The Russian foreign minister expressed appreciation for the balanced stance maintained by Gulf nations throughout the Ukrainian crisis, acknowledging their consistent support
Read more
CIA deputy chief’s son died a hero's death fighting for Russia in special op
Michael Gloss was fighting in the area of Chasov Yar, he was liberating Donbass, Russian Airborne Force Commander Mikhail Teplinsky said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarts Ukrainian troops rotation in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Apart from that, the battlegroup’s artillery crews wiped out Ukrainian drone control centers near Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about protests in France
The French Interior Ministry expects up to 100,000 people to participate in various rallies across the country
Read more
Kremlin has no further comments on drone incident in Poland
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry commented on the matter and there is nothing to add
Read more
White House accuses Democrats of supporting crime
The post featured headlines from American media outlets listing high-profile crimes in recent months, including mass murders
Read more
US recognizes need to address root causes of Ukraine crisis, not just arm Kiev — Lavrov
As the top Russian diplomat stressed, it is precisely on this basis that Moscow will foster dialogue
Read more
Poland permanently closes border with Belarus — interior minister
Marcin Kierwinski stressed that the Polish authorities "have no plans to keep the border closed for a single day without necessity"
Read more
NATO invokes Article 4 of North Atlantic Treaty over drone incursion in Poland
Articles 4 and 5 of the treaty outline response measures by NATO countries in the event that one of them is threatened as well as the steps of the bloc’s collective defense
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about murder of US activist Charlie Kirk
FBI Director Kash Patel reported that "the investigation continues" and promised to provide updates on its progress
Read more
Senior Hamas officials survive Doha attack with help from Turkish intelligence — daily
Turkey’s intel officers notified the Hamas negotiators about the risk, leading to increased security measures for the Palestinian delegates in Doha
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Opposition pushes turn toward war, acceptance of migrants, Kiev — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister is against his country "dominated by Brussels, burdened with excessive taxes"
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry ready to hold consultations with Poland 'on this matter'
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that no facilities in Poland were planned to be targeted
Read more
Lavrov confirms to Qatari foreign minister Russia’s condemnation of Israeli strike on Doha
Serious concern was articulated regarding Israel’s actions, which risk further destabilising the situation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Russian forces seize control of road sector supporting enemy troops in Kupyansk — expert
Recently, Russian fighters expanded their control zone near a local history museum and the district administration in Kupyansk
Read more
Trump says US activist Charlie Kirk has died following assassination attempt
The US President emphasized that "no one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie Kirk"
Read more
Russian forces carry out overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises
As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, these Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises produced and repaired armored and aviation military hardware, manufactured engines and their electronic parts
Read more
Hamas leaders survived Israeli attack leaving for prayer without phones — media
According to the newspaper, the Hamas officials moved to another room to hold afternoon prayers and left their mobile phones on the table
Read more
Over 520 people detained during unrest in France
Most of the detentions - 251 - occurred in Paris
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about drone incident in Poland
On the morning of September 10, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported that several objects identified as drones had been destroyed after entering Poland’s airspace
Read more
FBI chief says suspect in Kirk’s assassination released after interrogation
Kash Patel noted that the investigation continues
Read more
Poland enforces restrictions on flights near border with Belarus, Ukraine
According to the Air Navigation Services Agency, the restrictions don’t apply to military aircraft
Read more
Ukraine loses nearly 1,325 servicemen in special operation zone over day — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of battlegroup West improved their tactical positions, inflicting a blow to manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, and one air assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
No traces of explosives found on drone fragments that fell in east Poland — prosecutors
The object that damaged a house in the settlement of Wyryki could not be identified at this point
Read more
Republika Srpska president says Russia’s special military operation on course for success
Milorad Dodik also expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership for its attentive approach to the issues of the Balkan region amid increasing pressure from the West
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Lost Rubens painting found in Paris mansion
Head of the Osenat auction house Jean-Pierre Osenat noted that the painting is in "very good condition" and will be auctioned on November 30
Read more
Five-year-old Russian child listed on Ukraine’s database of unwanted persons
On Thursday, several 11-year-olds were also added to the database over an alleged attempt to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty
Read more
China warns US against interfering in internal affairs
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stressed that any conspiracy and interference to support Taiwan's so-called independence and attempts to control China with Taiwan's help will be stopped
Read more
Peru looking at withdrawing from inter-American human rights system
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte stated that the country will continue analyzing its presence in the human rights system and the need for a push toward revising norms regulating this system
Read more
Russia says IAEA's claims to access all sites at Zaporozhye power plant unfounded
Mikhail Ulyanov explained that the NPP is located on the Russian territory and under Russian jurisdiction, and supervision of the use of atomic energy at its site is carried out by the Russian regulatory authority Rostechnadzor
Read more
Poland’s Tusk calls UAV incident 'large-scale provocation'
According to the Polish PM, all the drones that posed a threat were shot down and the situation is under control
Read more
Senior Russian MP says Kirk’s assassination was warning to Trump
Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the information policy commission of Russia’s Federation Council, pointed out that this incident echoes the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July 2024
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about preparations for upcoming voting day in Russia
Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said that Russia's electoral system has learned to conduct elections amid the campaign against the country unleashed by the West in recent years
Read more
Qatari PM calls for holding Netanyahu accountable for attack on Doha
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani stressed that the Israeli strike was a very dangerous precedent, which is unacceptable for any of the Gulf countries
Read more
China to pursue policy of neutralizing Europe amid competition with US — MP
Andrey Denisov, deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federations Council, noted that the September 3 V-day parade sent a clear signal that China already possess deterrence capabilities
Read more
Acoustic detector developed in Russia to detect fiber optic FPV drones
Over 20 units of the detector have been distributed for testing in various operational zones
Read more
Qatar re-evaluates mediation on Gaza, location of Hamas office in Doha - premier
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani pointed out that Qatar is in a very detailed conversation with the United States government
Read more
NATO not treating drone incursion into Polish territory as attack — agency
According to the source, NATO's Patriot air defense systems in the region had detected the drones with their radars but not engaged them
Read more
Brussels seeks to remove patriotic European leaders — Szijjarto
"Brussels is doing everything possible to throw out strong leaders and install its puppet governments," the Hungarian foreign minister said
Read more
US takes sensible approach to Ukraine, danger of Israeli strikes on Doha: Lavrov's remarks
Russia expressed gratitude to GCC countries for their "balanced approach" to the Ukraine crisis and for their assistance in resolving humanitarian issues
Read more
NATO prepares 'defensive military response' to UAV incident in Poland — Bloomberg
According to the report, NATO is a defensive alliance and any response would focus on strengthening its deterrence posture
Read more
Trump demands Netanyahu commit not to strike Qatar again — Axios
According to the media outlet, "Netanyahu didn't consult Trump or any of his top advisers until missiles were in the air"
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry dispels Polish airspace incursion narrative — Foreign Ministry
The Defense Ministry has unequivocally confirmed that targets for destruction on the territory of the Republic of Poland were not planned
Read more
Russia’s Rubicon Center drones down four Ukrainian army’s Polish-made drones
A video uploaded by the Russian Defense Ministry shows how four Polish-made FlyEye UAVs were destroyed
Read more
Lavrov to take part in ministerial meeting of Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue
The event’s plenary session will address a wide range of issues on the international and regional agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
EU rejects Trump's idea of tariffs against China, India — WSJ
The European Union pointed out that it does not use tariffs as a sanctions tool
Read more
Press review: EU uses sanctions to disrupt Russia-US talks as Israel’s Qatar mission fails
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 10th
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Israel to continue attacking Houthis in Yemen — prime minister
Benjamin Netanyahu recalled that a few days ago, Israel carried out a precision strike on Sana'a, killing most of the Houthi government members who control eastern Yemen
Read more
Russian senator calls Poland-Belarus border closure attempt to escalate tensions
Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, expressed hope that Polish generals would not engage in confrontation with Russia, otherwise Poland would face "great trouble"
Read more
By supporting Kiev, Trump’s team supports murderers — Medvedev
"Political crimes and assasinations have been carried out lately by a variety of left-wing liberal scum who support Banderite Kiev," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Lukashenko, Trump’s representative discuss US embassy, Belavia Airlines, prisoner swap
The US president’s representative John Coale said that Washington would like to normalize relations with Minsk
Read more
Poland to convene UN Security Council — Foreign Ministry
The date of the meeting has not been specified, but a diplomatic source previously told TASS that it may take place on Friday, September 12
Read more
Kremlin describes Zapad-2025 as routine drills not aimed at third countries
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia would continue to pursue the same policy, which "is absolutely no secret to anyone"
Read more
Sukhoi design bureau is developing eight different drones
Mikhail Strelets, the first deputy director and managing director of the Sukhoi Design Bureau, emphasized that a significant next step in tactical aviation is transitioning from viewing it as a mere collection of individual high-tech aircraft to developing integrated aviation systems
Read more
Belgorod Region attacked by 86 Ukrainian drones over day, five people injured — governor
All the victims continue to receive treatment in the hospital
Read more
UAV provocation in Poland could have been staged by Kiev, Ukraine’s former PM says
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that this suspicion explains why NATO remains cautious about attributing the UAVs to any specific country
Read more
Press review: Analysts note Poland drone gains as French protesters set out to oppose all
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 11th
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry reissues arrest warrant for ex-head of Moscow Anti-Doping Lab
Grigory Rodchenkov is accused of abusing his authority, obstructing justice, and illegally trafficking potent or toxic substances
Read more
Kalashnikov delivers large batch of aerosol-forming ammunition to customer
The concern explained that the main task of the AOB-5 is to protect combat vehicles and armored vehicles from high-precision weapons
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Poland requests UNSC meeting following incident with drones — presidency
On September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Belarusian president holds meeting with Trump’s deputy envoy on Ukraine — media
Alexander Lukashenko thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts toward establishing peace in various hotspots across the globe
Read more
Nepal descends into chaos as protests turn deadly, citizens take control of country
Preliminary reports say 22 people have died and more than 500 have been injured
Read more
Russia army creates UAV unit with command center hundreds of km away from frontline
These units have been supplied with Skvorets drones and Orbita hardware and software systems
Read more
Trump responds to situation with drones in Poland, saying 'Here we go!'
Earlier, at Poland's request, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among alliance member states regarding the violation of Polish airspace by drones in the early morning hours of September 10
Read more
Fitch raises global gold, copper price forecast
In particular, the price of gold is projected at $3,000 per troy ounce in 2025
Read more
Poland drone incident proves push for peace in Ukraine reasonable, rational — Orban
The Hungarian PM expressed solidarity with Poland in the wake of the drone incident
Read more
UAV incident does not give reason to say that Poland is in a state of war — Tusk
Early in the morning of September 10, the operational command of the Polish army announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs after violating the country's airspace
Read more
Ignorant politicians in Europe use Goebbels-like propaganda stunts — French public figure
According to Pierre de Gaulle, these politicians would like Europe to turn into an economic space guided by the rules established by the Anglo-Saxons
Read more
Rubicon drones turn Ukrainian supply lines into road of death — National Interest
The Rubicon operators have reached a level that allows them to perform the tasks that the NATO countries assign to the airborne troops, the experts said
Read more
Polish government heightens tensions over drones — Belarusian president
Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus "shot down everything we could, but some remained"
Read more
At least five Ukrainian drones shot down over Voronezh Region
"No one was hurt," the region’s governor Alexander Guselv said
Read more
Ukraine’s drone incident in Poland likely staged provocation — senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov noted that the Kiev regime was exploiting every opportunity to pull more NATO countries into the conflict with Russia, particularly Poland
Read more
Almost all Spanish-speaking mercenaries wiped out in airstrikes on Dnepropetrovsk region
According to Igor Kimakovsky, following a series of airstrikes, Ukrainian forces scattered Spanish-speaking mercenaries in the villages of Velikomikhailovka and Novopetrovskoye
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Netanyahu compares Israeli strike on Qatar with US campaign in Afghanistan
In his opinion, Hamas' attack on Israel, committed on October 7, 2023, was the same as the September, 11th attack
Read more
Suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting in custody — FBI director
According to media reports, activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah college event
Read more
Moscow urges IAEA to condemn Ukraine’s attacks on ZNPP — diplomat
"The continued silence and unwillingness to call a spade a spade only encourages Kiev to commit further crimes," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organization Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike
Read more
Polish interior minister signs order to close border with Belarus
As emphasized by the republic’s Interior Ministry, the measure applies to both directions, entry and exit, for individuals as well as for freight road and rail transport, and will remain in effect "until further notice"
Read more
Trump promises to punish those responsible for political violence
The US President stressed that radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives
Read more
Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba harm Hungary, not Russia, and are unacceptable — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian foreign minister, Kiev’s actions are wrong on many levels
Read more
No explosives found on drones that fell in east Poland — prosecutors
According to the Polish Interior Ministry, drone fragments were discovered in 16 locations in the country’s east, southeast, center and north as of September 10
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia's position on UAV incursion in Poland
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that European Union and NATO accusations of alleged provocations by Russia are nothing new
Read more
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
Read more
Russian forces seize control of DPR’s largest mine near Krasnoarmeysk — adviser
Fierce battles are taking place in this sector of the line of engagement, and Kiev has deployed reserve troops and mechanized brigades there, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
US congressman proposes reinstating Jackson-Vanik amendment against Russia
The Jackson-Vanik amendment was adopted in the US in 1974
Read more
Israel's strikes on Doha undermine stability in Middle East — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Moscow regards it as a gross violation of international law, as an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state
Read more
Many European politicians prevent Trump from reaching settlement in Ukraine — Szijjarto
Hungary supports peace talks and a ceasefire, the Hungarian foreign minister said
Read more
Utah governors says Kirk’s assassination was politically motivated
According to Spencer Cox, the suspect has been detained and is being interrogated.
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
At least three wounded in school shooting in Colorado — CNN
The injured are in critical condition
Read more
Russian forces advance in DPR’s Kirovsk, reach its southwestern outskirts — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the Russian troops are now closer to Krasny Liman
Read more
Belarus’ air defenses shot down some UAVs that strayed into its airspace last night
Poland notified Belarus of the approach of unidentified aircraft from the territory of Ukraine last night, the Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveyko said
Read more
Russian diplomat slams murder of US activist Kirk as 'terrible crime'
Maria Zakharova said that the perpetrator and those involved in it must be found
Read more
17 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian region in nighttime — defense ministry
Six of them were destroyed over the Voronezh Region
Read more
Ukraine loses about 1,440 troops in special military operation zone in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of Battlegroup North hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault regiment and a territorial defense brigade near Alexeyevka, Sadki, Yunakovka and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region
Read more