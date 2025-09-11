Russia ready to assist effort to normalize ties of Iran, Gulf states

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist the effort aimed at normalizing the relations between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue meeting.

"We discussed the situation in the Gulf region. We are interested in initiatives that are being discussed within the Cooperation Council to stabilize the situation there, including to normalize relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Lavrov said.

"We are ready to support these efforts to the extent the sides find convenient," he added.