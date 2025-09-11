Lavrov urges joint efforts toward political compromises in Middle East

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it would be necessary to formulate political decisions on addressing the remaining differences in the Middle East, taking the interests of all regional players into account.

"We are set to cooperate with our Arab partners in the Middle East across the board. And the situation here is not limited to Palestine only. We also discussed the developments in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan," Russia’s top diplomat said following the 8th Strategic Dialogue meeting between the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and Russia.

"We agree that it will be necessary to continue making consolidated efforts toward achieving compromise political solutions to existing problems and differences while taking the interests of all involved sides into account," Russia’s top diplomat emphasized.