Putin describes better demography as Russia’s national priority

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his greetings to the participants in and organizers and guests of the sixth Regional Social Innovations Forum, Demography 2.0. Reboot, emphasizing that improving demographic indicators remains a top national priority.

In his message, published on the Kremlin website, Putin highlighted the forum’s significance as a leading platform for showcasing the most advanced achievements of Russian regions in the social sphere, as well as for sharing successful experiences and best practices. He noted that the current forum's agenda addresses a broad spectrum of issues related to demographic policy.

"Enhancing the demographic situation, supporting birth rates, improving quality of life, and promoting the values of large families are paramount national tasks," Putin stated.

He expressed confidence that, thanks to the dedicated and creative efforts of participants, as well as the dynamic discussions and meetings taking place on the sidelines, many initiatives are already being implemented at the national level, yielding tangible results.

"In this vital work, it is essential to fully harness the potential of the state, non-profit organizations, businesses, the media, and volunteer efforts," Putin emphasized.

He is assured that the forum will be conducted at a high organizational and creative standard, and that the initiatives proposed during the event will contribute to resolving urgent social issues and provide a foundation for necessary legislative changes.

The sixth Regional Social Innovations Forum is being held in Moscow from September 11 to 13. The event showcases cutting-edge healthcare technologies and innovative social solutions. A key highlight of the forum is the plenary session titled Demography 2.0. Reboot, featuring participation from Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.