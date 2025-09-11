Russian diplomat slams murder of US activist Kirk as 'terrible crime'

ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. The murder of American activist Charlie Kirk was a terrible crime, and the perpetrator and those involved in it must be found, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"We must find the perpetrator and those who were certainly involved in this terrible crime. Until we know who did it, we simply cannot draw any premature conclusions," the diplomat said.

Kirk was shot on Wednesday while delivering a speech at a university in Orem, Utah. He died from his injuries in the hospital. An activist and supporter of US President Donald Trump, Kirk had repeatedly spoken out against US military aid to Ukraine.

The Washington Post published a ten-second video showing an unknown person running away across the roof of a building located 128 meters from where Kirk was speaking immediately after the shooting. A small group of police officers was nearby. Local police told reporters that the shot was apparently fired from a long distance, presumably from a roof.