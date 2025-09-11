MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian battlegroups made Ukraine lose a total of about 1,440 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, according to data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The enemy lost up to 175 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, more than 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, over 520 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 265 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 50 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

According to the ministry, units of Battlegroup North hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault regiment and a territorial defense brigade near Alexeyevka, Sadki, Yunakovka and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region. In addition, they struck the forces of a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade and a territorial defense bridge near Dergachi and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, and a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer. Two electronic warfare systems and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroup West improved their tactical position, hitting the forces and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade near Kupyansk and Izyumskoye in the Kharkov Region, as well as near Krasny Liman and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost two armored combat vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, a Grad rocket launcher and three field artillery systems. Four electronic warfare systems and six ammunition depots were wiped out.

Units of Battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions, striking the forces of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade near Seversk, Druzhkovka, Berestok, Stepanovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost a US-made High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), six motor vehicles and an artillery system. Two electronic warfare systems and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline positions, hitting the forces and equipment of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, two air assault brigades, a marine brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Rodinskoye, Muravka, Dimitrov and Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost a German-made Leopard tank, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and a field artillery system.

Units of Battlegroup East hit the formations of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a marine brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region, and Ivanovka, Verbovoye, Kalinovskoye and Vishenyovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The Ukrainian military lost two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and an electronic warfare system.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr struck the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, a marine brigade and a National Guard Brigade near Stepnogorsk and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, and Olgovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region. The enemy lost an armored personnel carrier and ten motor vehicles. Three electronic warfare systems and an ammunition depot were destroyed.