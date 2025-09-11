Lavrov meets with Bahrain’s foreign minister in Sochi

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov met with his Bahrain's counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Sochi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. A photo of the meeting showed Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart shook hands.

The 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Between Russia and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) is expected to take place in Sochi on Thursday.