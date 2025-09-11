MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s upcoming single voting day will be a notable event, with over 5,000 election campaigns set to take place across the country's 81 regions, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said.

Russia's electoral system has learned to conduct elections amid the campaign against the country unleashed by the West in recent years, the CEC chairwoman emphasized.

TASS has compiled key points from Pamfilova’s statements.

On preparations

- The single voting day will be nationwide: "It will take place in 81 of the 89 constituent entities of our great country. More than 5,000 election campaigns are planned at various levels, with around 46,000 deputy mandates and elected positions to be filled.

- Potentially, more than half of Russian voters, or about 55 million people, could take part in the elections.

- More than 49,500 polling stations will be set up in the regions to conduct elections at various levels, as well as 42 election commissions of Russian constituent entities, "the number of territorial election commissions is 1,696."

- A total of 118 extraterritorial polling stations will be opened in 19 Russian constituent entities: "The estimated number of potential voters who will be able to vote at these stations is approximately 175,000."

- Representatives of 19 out of 23 parties will take part in the September elections at various levels.

On elections in regions with difficult situations

- It is difficult to hold elections in the Kursk Region, but the people of Kursk want to express their will: "People want to have a capable, effective government to solve the most difficult problems and overcome the most serious challenges they have faced."

- In Kamchatka and the Kursk Region, voting outside of polling stations is permitted, including in residential areas: "In Kamchatka, this is due to a natural disaster. And in the Kursk Region, everyone understands why the situation is so difficult. In accordance with the Central Election Commission's decision, another form of voting will be used: voting by voters outside polling stations in areas suitable for voting equipment."

- Russia's electoral system does not intend to abandon traditional means of organizing voting, even in the current turbulent conditions: "We must be able to conduct elections in the most extreme conditions. Therefore, we are in no hurry to abandon traditional and the necessary elements that will allow us to hold elections in 'cave' conditions, even without electricity, communications, or the Internet."

On readiness to ensure election security

- Russia's electoral system has adapted to elections in extreme conditions, such as the "unrestrained campaign against the country unleashed by the West: "But we and the country's electoral commission community clearly understand our task and have learned to conduct elections even in the most challenging conditions."

- Russian political parties are working together as one to ensure the country's security.