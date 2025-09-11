Central Election Commission forestalls any attempts to interfere in Russian elections

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has emphasized its vigilance in safeguarding the electoral process against potential interference, including cyberattacks. CEC Chair Ella Pamfilova highlighted these concerns during a briefing at the commission’s information center.

"We have carefully considered all possible scenarios," she stated. "As the single voting day approaches, we anticipate an increase in attempts to undermine the process by our adversaries, including a rise in cyberattacks. We remain fully prepared for these challenges and keep them in mind at all times."

The 2025 single voting day is scheduled to take place from September 12 to 14 across 81 regions of Russia. During this period, 20 regions will conduct direct elections for governors, one region will elect its head through the regional parliament, and 11 regions will hold elections for legislative assembly members. Additionally, 24 regions will participate in the federal voting platform, with Moscow implementing electronic voting on its city platform.