LUGANSK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian forces have advanced in Kirovsk (Ukrainian name - Zarechnoye) in the Donetsk People's Republic and reached the southwestern outskirts of the community, military expert Andrey Marochko has told TASS.

"During fierce fighting in Kirovsk, the advance detachments of the Russian Armed Forces pushed forward in the southwestern direction and reached its outskirts. Our troops are now closer to Krasny Liman," he said.

On September 9, Marochko told TASS that Russian forces had advanced in Kirovsk, the DPR, and about 70% of the community’s area came under their control.