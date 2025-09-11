Belgorod Region attacked by 86 Ukrainian drones over day, five people injured — governor

BELGOROD, September 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Belgorod and the Belgorod Region with 86 drones over the past day, injuring five people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"Information about the strikes carried out by the Ukrainian military on our region over the past day. The city of Belgorod was attacked by 41 drones, 28 of which were shot down. Three civilians were injured. All the victims continue to receive treatment in the hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, six apartment buildings, six private houses, three social facilities, one commercial facility, three administrative buildings, and 15 vehicles were damaged in Belgorod. The Belgorod district was attacked by 45 drones. "In the village of Dolbino, a woman was injured by a downed drone. She was hospitalized. A 14-year-old girl injured by a drone in Dubovoye remains in the hospital," the governor said.

One drone attacked the Borisovsky district, seven drones struck the Valuysky district, and two fixed-wing drones were shot down by air defenses over the Veidelevsky district. The Volokonovsky district was shelled by Ukrainian troops with 30 munitions, and the Graivoronsky district was shelled with three munitions and seven drones. "A man was injured in the city of Graivoron during a drone attack. He continues to receive outpatient treatment," Gladkov said.

In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 43 shells and 38 drones at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, and two shells and 51 drones at the Shebekinsky district. "A woman was injured in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka when a drone hit her car. She was hospitalized," the governor noted.