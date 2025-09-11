China to pursue policy of neutralizing Europe amid competition with US — MP

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Amid confrontation with the United States, China is pursuing a policy of partnership with Russia and India, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

"China is pursing the course toward partnership with Russia and India and neutralizing Europe" said Andrey Denisov, deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federations Council, or upper parliament house.

According to the Russian lawmaker, China hopes to be ready to partially resolve this task by 2030 and completely - by 2035 when it would "rank among the world’s most advanced countries.

He noted that the September 3 V-day parade sent a clear signal that China already possess deterrence capabilities. "I mean that it doesn’t stake on the victory in a real war, which is unacceptably, but is already capable to retaliating heavily," he added.