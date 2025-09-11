Moscow urges IAEA to condemn Ukraine’s attacks on ZNPP — diplomat

VIENNA, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to give a tough and unequivocal assessment of Ukraine’s attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organization Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"We once again insistently call on the Board of Governors and the leadership of the Agency Secretariat to give a tough and unambiguous assessment of these reckless actions of Ukraine (strikes on the ZNPP and the city of Energodar - TASS)," he said at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors. "The continued silence and unwillingness to call a spade a spade only encourages Kiev to commit further crimes. The consequences of such actions could indeed be very serious."

"It is also important that the authors of the [IAEA] report finally acknowledged the fact of stress among ZNPP employees, and not just among the personnel of Ukrainian installations. It is caused by incessant provocations and threats against Russian employees and their families from Ukraine. We have repeatedly passed on the relevant materials to the IAEA leadership. It is good that this is now reflected in the report," he noted.