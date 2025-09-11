Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarts Ukrainian troops rotation in Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East foiled Ukrainian troops rotation in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Servicemen of the Battlegroup East thwarted the enemy’s rotation in the Dnepropetrovsk Region during the night. Aerial reconnaissance detected routes along which Ukrainian troops were moving to carry out rotation at firing positions. FPV drone operators delivered targeted strikes on militants with the use of thermal cameras. As a result of the attack, several enemy groups were eliminated," it said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, the battlegroup’s artillery crews wiped out Ukrainian drone control centers near Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and an anti-tank crew hit a Ukrainian army’s fortified emplacement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region with the use of a Kornet anti-tank missile system.