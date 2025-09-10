Russia says IAEA's claims to access all sites at Zaporozhye power plant unfounded

VIENNA, September 10. /TASS/. The claims of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to gain access to all sites at the Zaporozhye nuclear power station site are unfounded, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"The claims of the secretariat to gain access to all places important from the point of view of nuclear and physical nuclear safety at the NPP are not justified. We have repeatedly explained that the existence of certain restrictions is related to the need to ensure the safety of the secretariat specialists," he told a regular session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

The diplomat explained that the NPP is located on the Russian territory and under Russian jurisdiction, and supervision of the use of atomic energy at its site is carried out by the Russian regulatory authority Rostechnadzor. Experts from the IAEA secretariat are present at this facility with the consent and at the invitation of Russia. At the same time, the intensity of shelling from Ukraine "has only increased recently." Despite this, Russia provides unprecedented opportunities for the work of experts, including their communication with the station staff, which is "described in sufficient detail in the report" of the agency itself, Russia’s permanent representative said.