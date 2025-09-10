BRYANSK, September 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has shelled the Bryansk Region 18,500 times since the beginning of the special military operation, 12,500 of them occurring in 2025, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel.

"The Bryansk Region comes under daily attacks from Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Since the start of the special military operation, the number of shells fired has reached 18,500, with nearly 12,500 coming this year alone," the regional head wrote following a meeting with Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Central Federal District Igor Shchegolev.

Bogomaz noted that compensation for lost property is being paid from the regional budget, and temporary accommodation points and transport have been prepared. According to him, an emergency response plan has been developed and regular drills are being conducted.