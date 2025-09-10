MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine lost approximately 1,325 servicemen in the zone of Russia’s special military operation in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 170 people in battlegroup North’s zone of responsibility, over 250 as a result of battlegroup West’s actions. Battlegroup South reported over 155 enemy losses, battlegroup Center - over 455, battlegroup East - over 230 and battlegroup Dnepr - over 65.

The ministry also reported that battlegroup North defeated units of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, assault and air assault units of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Alexeyevka, Khoten, Yunakovka and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov direction, Russian forces hammered mechanized and motorized infantry units of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as territorial defense brigades and a border guard formation near the settlements of Ivashki, Dergachi, Zhovtnevoye and Melovoye of the Kharkov region. The enemy lost an armored vehicle, 15 vehicles and an artillery cannon. Also, seven ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of battlegroup West improved their tactical positions, inflicting a blow to manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, and one air assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and a territorial defense squad near the settlements of Kupyansk and Izyumskoye of the Kharkov Region, as well as Kirovsk and Krasny Liman of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian military lost three Western-made armored fighting vehicles, one tank, 28 vehicles, five field artillery cannons. They also destroyed six electronic warfare posts and four ammunition depots.

Forces of Battlegroup South took over advantageous positions and locations, defeating four mechanized and one aeromobile brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and two territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Seversk, Pereezdnoye, Chervonoe, Belokuzminovka, Stepanovka and Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost three armored personnel carriers, including two US-made M113 APCs, five cars and four field artillery cannons. Three ammunition and equipment depots were destroyed.

Center, East and Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline positions, defeating five Ukrainian motorized brigades, an infantry brigade, two assault brigades, three air assault brigades, three marine infantry brigades and two National Guards brigades near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Rodinskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Muravka of the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The Ukrainian military lost three armored vehicles, six vehicles, two field artillery cannons and one electronic warfare post.

Units of battlegroup East moved deeper into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted a defeat on four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, one marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Sosnovka, Ivanovka and Kalinovskoe of the Dnepropetrovsk Region; Poltavka, Chervonoe, Vishnevoye and Uspenovka of the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost three armored vehicles, 11 vehicles and five field artillery cannons, three of them Western-made.

Units of battlegroup Dnepr hammered the enemy’s manpower and equipment near the settlements of Stepnogorsk, Maryevka in the Zaporozhye Region, and Tokarevka and Olgovka in the Kherson Region. The enemy lost 14 vehicles. Also, four electronic warfare posts and an ammunition depot were destroyed.