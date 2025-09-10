Russian forces carry out overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian units have carried out an overnight massive strike with precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on the enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir regions, as well as in the cities of Vinnitsa and Lvov, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a massive strike with long-range high-precision land-, sea-, and air-based weapons on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir regions, as well as in the cities of Vinnitsa and Lvov. The strikes have reached their targets. All designated facilities were hit," the military agency reported.

It also specified that those Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises produced and repaired armored and aviation military hardware, manufactured engines and their electronic parts, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.