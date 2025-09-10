Warsaw blames Moscow in any emergency situation — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Polish government is accustomed to baselessly accusing Moscow in the event of any emergency situation, Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Poland Andrey Ordash said.

"When something happens in Poland, when there is an emergency situation, everyone starts accusing Russia," the diplomat was quoted as saying by the Onet portal as he was leaving the Polish Foreign Ministry building, where he was supposed to receive a note of protest in connection with the latest drone incident.

According to the diplomat, Warsaw once again failed to present any evidence of Russian origin of the drones that entered the republic’s airspace. In his words, the unmanned aerial vehicles crossed into Poland from Ukraine.

In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army said it had destroyed several objects identified as UAVs that violated the country's airspace. The search for the downed objects is now underway. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that on the night of September 9-10, 19 violations of the country's airspace were recorded, with all the drones flying in from Belarus. At the moment, three downed UAVs have been identified. Poland closed the airspace over part of the country for several hours, including over Warsaw's Chopin Airport and asked NATO to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty and begin consultations among the alliance's member states.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian forces struck Ukrainian defense industry sites in the regions of Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir, as well as in the cities of Vinnitsa and Lvov. No strikes on the territory of Poland were planned. The range of drones that allegedly crossed into Poland did not exceed 700 km. Nevertheless, the Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready for consultations with Poland on the subject.