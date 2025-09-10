London, Berlin twisting legal system to oust 'undesirable' Dodik — Shoigu

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu accused Germany and the UK of interfering with the judicial system of Bosnia and Herzegovina in order to remove leaders they view as undesirable.

"We regard the sentence against you in the trumped-up criminal case about noncompliance with the decisions of high representative [Christian Schmidt] as unlawful," Shoigu told Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities) President Milorad Dodik at a meeting in Moscow.

"We are convinced that this act of Western interference in Bosnia and Herzegovina's judicial system is a key element of the London-and Berlin-curated campaign aimed at removing undesirable leaders," the security official pointed out.

"In addition, we see a clear intention to diminish the significance of the Serbian presence in the region and hinder Russia's interactions with the Serbs," Shoigu emphasized.

He assured that Moscow "is carefully monitoring the critical events in Bosnia and Herzegovina." "This situation is the result of Western actions aimed at destroying the balance of interests among the country's three state-building peoples and its two entities," the security official noted.