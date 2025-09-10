Republika Srpska seeks to maintain Bosnia and Herzegovina neutrality — Russian official

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Republika Srpska, one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, seeks to maintain the country’s neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"We have taken note of efforts by Banja Luka (the capital of Republika Srpska - TASS) to ensure the neutrality of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Ukraine conflict and with regard to Western restrictions," Shoigu said at a meeting with President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska.

"We appreciate trust-based partnership between Russia and Republika Srpska," the Russian Security Council Secretary emphasized.