GENEVA, September 10. /TASS/. Even as Russian diplomats have been demanding truth from Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, or his office regarding what happened in Bucha more than three years ago, they have received no response yet, said Artyom Isakov who represents Russia at the 60th regular session of the Human Rights Council running in Geneva from September 8 to October 8.

"Russia has sought truth about what actually happened in April 2022 when the Ukrainian authorities took control of that locality for three and a half years already," the Russian diplomat said. According to him, "no response on the merits regarding the information they have at their disposal" was received from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) or its head, despite multiple requests.

In July 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he would send a new request to the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, to provide the Russian side with the names of people whose bodies were shown in the media in connection with the anti-Russian provocation in Bucha near Kiev. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine needed the provocation in Bucha to explain its rejection of the agreements with Russia, despite the fact that the parties had previously managed to reach mutually beneficial solutions during the negotiations. According to him, the decision to abandon the talks was made at the behest of Western supervisors, including the UK.